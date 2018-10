Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA, Ga. -- The Centers for Disease control announced Monday that 28 new cases of Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or ACM, have emerged in the last week. So far, 62 cases have been confirmed in 22 states -- including at least 2 cases being treated at Children's Mercy Hospital. It could ultimately cause paralysis in kids.

FOX Medical Team reporter Beth Galvin shares how this occurs and some of the concerns about the disease.