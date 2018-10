Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Missouri for Tuesday night’s drawing is waking up $1 million richer.

Mega Millions said the winner’s numbers matched all five white balls drawn.

Those numbers are:

5, 28, 62, 65, 70

Mega Ball: 5

Missouri Lottery has not said yet where the winning ticket was sold.