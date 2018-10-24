17-year-old in Independence charged after disturbing Facebook video surfaces

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- The 17-old-old who turned himself in to Independence police Tuesday now faces charges in connection with a disturbing video posted on Facebook.

Alexander Schrader is charged with one count of first-degree robbery. FOX4 has requested the charging documents for more information, court records show his bond is set at $100,000.

Detectives said Tuesday they wanted to speak with Schrader about the video shared Monday evening on Facebook showing someone pointing a pistol at a juvenile victim, who is later punched several times by another person.

Schrader and two other juvenile suspects were taken into custody hours after detectives put out an alert looking for Schrader.

The department said they have received multiple calls from people about the incident.

Police said they received a report of the incident Monday night and that it occurred on Saturday, Oct. 20.

Anyone with further information are asked to call the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org