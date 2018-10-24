27-year-old, 53-year-old die in crash on 24 Highway in Lafayette County

LEXINGTON, Mo. — Two people were killed late Tuesday night in a crash along 24 Highway in Lafayette County, officials say.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday near Appletree Lane near Lexington.

The driver of 1999 Ford heading west crossed the center line and hit a 1999 Dodge heading east.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. A 30-year-old passenger in the Dodge was taken by Life Flight to Truman Medical Center in serious condition.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as 53-year-old Dana Smith from Kansas City. The driver of the Dodge was identified as 27-year-old Ashlee Watson of Claycomo.