8-year-old girl’s family hoping for the best after she was shot 3 times at area Price Chopper

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Doctors are trying to save an 8-year-old girl's life after she was shot at a Kansas City grocery store Tuesday night.

Police said Payton Graves was shot three times at the Price Chopper at 95th and Blue Ridge Boulevard. The shooting happened outside of the grocery store in the parking lot.

A pastel colored tutu marks the area near where Payton was shot.

Witnesses said an SUV pulled into the parking lot and someone inside it began shooting.

A man was also injured in the shooting. He is in serious condition. Police have not released his identity.

Sadare McCall has painfully watched the neighborhood he loves slowly decline. Gunshots now part of the landscape.

“Deep inside I am a very emotional person because it hits home,” McCall, who lives near the Price Chopper said. “This is my home, I was raised out here as a child."

Payton’s family hoping she can heal from the physical and mental damage done by three bullets meant for someone else.

"It hurts me to where I block it. Block the energy, block the thoughts.” McCall Said. " Years ago we had an 8-year-old that was actually murdered. This one is still alive, still able to breathe, thank God."

The shooting happened outside of the store, but police said an armed security guard inside the store fired his gun at someone that he believed to be involved in the shooting in the parking lot. It is unclear if that is the man who was shot.

Police are asking for the public’s help to catch the shooter or shooters. The suspects were seen driving off in a dark colored SUV. If you saw or heard anything, please call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS.

