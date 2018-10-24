Bomb found at home of Hillary and Bill Clinton in New York City suburb

RALEIGH, NC - NOVEMBER 08: Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) and her husband former U.S. President Bill Clinton look on during a campaign rally at North Carolina State University on November 8, 2016 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The midnight rally followed Clinton campaigning in Pennsylvania, Michigan and North Carolina in the lead up to today's general election. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
NEW YORK — A bomb was found Wednesday at the New York City home of Hillary and Bill Clinton.
Just two days ago someone found a bomb in a mailbox at the suburban New York home of George Soros, the liberal billionaire philanthropist.
Federal agents safely detonated the device after being summoned Monday by a security officer at the sprawling, wooded compound, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Manhattan. The 88-year-old Soros was not home at the time.
