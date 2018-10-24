× Bomb found at home of Hillary and Bill Clinton in New York City suburb

NEW YORK — A bomb was found Wednesday at the New York City home of Hillary and Bill Clinton.

Just two days ago someone found a bomb in a mailbox at the suburban New York home of George Soros, the liberal billionaire philanthropist.

Federal agents safely detonated the device after being summoned Monday by a security officer at the sprawling, wooded compound, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Manhattan. The 88-year-old Soros was not home at the time.