Illinois boy in wheelchair has special costume to wear this Halloween thanks to fifth graders at school

TROY, Ill. -- Fifth graders at an elementary school in Illinois are making this year's Halloween celebration extra special for a kindergarten student battling Apert Syndrome, KTVI reports.

Teacher Cayla Seaton said something she saw online sparked the idea. So she gathered a group of fifth graders to help make her idea a reality.

The fifth-grade students started working on the costume for Trae Bruns in September. He got to try it on for the first time Tuesday.

“I just want people to know that just because somebody looks different doesn`t mean that they`re not like the rest of us,” his mom, Jackie, said. “He may look different, but he likes to do everything everybody else loves to do.”

She added that her son has not been able to trick or treat the past two years. He`s either been in the hospital or been ill.