Family said “woman” seriously injured in south KC grocery store shooting was 8-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There is new information about the shooting that happened at a south Kansas City grocery store Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at the Price Chopper near 95th and Blue Ridge Boulevard. An 8-year-old girl, whom police initially referred to as a "woman," was seriously injured.

Payton Graves was set to have surgery Wednesday to remove bullets stuck in her body. Graves was shot three times, according to her father.

A man was also injured in the shooting.

If you have any information about this shooting, please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

