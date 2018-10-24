How Lidia Bastianich makes pumpkin tiramisu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pumpkin Tiramisu

Ingredients:

4 large egg yolk

¾ c. sugar

1 ¼ c. heavy whipping cream

1/3 c. sugar

½ t. cinnamon

½ t ginger

1 t vanilla extract

1 pound of mascarpone

¾ c. pumpkin puree (canned pumkin)

30 ladyfingers

Approximately 3 c. espresso (or very strong coffee)

Directions:

In a large bowl, with whisk or hand mixer, whisk the egg yolks and sugar together until light and fluffy and set aside. In a separate bowl, whisk together the cream, sugar, cinnamon, ginger and vanilla extract to very soft peaks. Add yolk mixture to whipped cream mixture and stir a few times to begin to incorporate. Add the pumpkin and mascarpone. Whip everything together to form medium stiff peaks, being careful not to over whip and make pumpkin butter.

A few at a time, dip the ladyfingers in the espresso and line a 9x11 inch dish with a solid layer of the soaked cookies (about 18 cookies). Spread half of the filling mixture over lady fingers. Dip the remaining ladyfingers in the coffee and gently press them into the first layer of filling. Top with the remaining filling and with a spatula, spread it until smooth. Cover the dish and refrigerate several hours, even overnight, before serving. Enjoy.



