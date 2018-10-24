Industrial hub promises 1,400 jobs for Belton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELTON, Mo. -- A big development promises to bring up to 1,400 new jobs to this Cass County community.

Upgrades to the road network near I-49 and 155th Street are credited for helping make this project happen.

The Missouri Department of Transportation recently redeveloped the 155th Street interchange, making an old golf course a much more attractive location for warehousing, distribution and manufacturing.

NorthPoint Development is investing $134-million to create the Southview Commerce Campus, which eventually is expected to be home to five industrial buildings.

The first 500,000 square feet of space doesn't have a tenant yet, but NorthPoint Vice President Brent Miles is confident that by this time next year, there will be people working in the new building.

"I think our jobs will have some impact on unemployment," Miles said. "I think our jobs will have more impact for underemployment. These are folks that literally work at Burger King and McDonalds and obviously can get a job in an industrial warehouse or manufacturing facility. Learn a skill, maybe get tuition reimbursement from the tenant themselves and the company. I think that only raises the wage growth in the area and helps support everybody in the 15 to 30 mile radius."

Taxpayers are helping make the project a reality.

There's a property tax abatement that starts out as a 90 percent reduction and is gradually phased out over 20 years.

City leaders say developers also are getting a sales tax exemption on construction materials.

In a town where Quik Trip is the largest employer with 1,000 workers at its distribution center, this project has the potential to transform Belton.

Seven housing subdivisions currently are under construction and the city is going to study how to continue growing from here.