KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are looking for a 13-year-old girl that has been missing since late Tuesday night and may be endangered.

Autumn Graham was last seen at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 6200 block of N. Pennsylvania in Kansas City. She is described as standing 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing.

Police say if located please call 911 or Missing Persons at 816-234-5136.

MISSING/ENDANGERED: Autumn Graham, 13. Autumn was last seen on 10/23 at 10 p.m. in the 6200 block of N. Pennsylvania. She is 5' and weighs 100 lbs. and has blonde hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing. If located, call 911 or Missing Persons at 816-234-5136. pic.twitter.com/WK4sfnQKtc — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) October 24, 2018