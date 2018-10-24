Kansas puts off immediate comment on verdict

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas coach Bill Self says he will comment on the guilty verdict of three college basketball insiders during a trial that ensnared his program once his university issues a statement.

Ex-Adidas official James Gatto, consultant Merl Code and NBA agent runner Christian Dawkins were found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The trio had been accused of funneling money to players to attend Kansas, Louisville and other schools sponsored by the apparel company.

Self was still at Sprint Center for the Big 12’s media day when he was informed of the verdict. He says Kansa will make a statement “and certainly we’ll make one right after that.”

Self announced earlier Wednesday that Silvio De Sousa, whose guardian is accused of accepting money in the scheme, would be held out of competition pending an investigation.

