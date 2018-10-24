× KC Forum: Music, Refuge and Happy Bottoms

2018-43 .

I host a public affairs radio show that airs Sunday mornings on Q104FM and KC102FM from 6:30 to 7am. On this week’s show we learn about a non-profit that helps victims of human trafficking, the Midwest Music Foundation holds it’s annual fundraiser and Happy Bottoms is supplying needy families with diapers.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com

