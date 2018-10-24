Man in critical condition after being shot at Raytown apartment

RAYTOWN, Mo. — One man is in critical condition Wednesday evening following a shooting at a Raytown apartment complex.

Officers responded to the Suncrest Apartments just before 3:30 p.m. in the 9800 block of East 61st Street regarding a man that had been shot.

When responding officers arrived they found the victim on the second floor, in a common hallway. He was taken to an area hospital. Police said initially the victim was conscious but is currently in critical condition.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. No suspect information has been provided at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information with this incident to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).