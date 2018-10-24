Mold reported at K-State residential hall

MANHATTAN, Kan. — A letter has been sent out to students at one residential hall at Kansas State University regarding mold in the student rooms.

In the letter, Housing & Dining Services at the university said they are aware of concerns regarding rumors of mold in the rooms at Ford Hall, an all-female hall at the university.

The university said inspections will begin as soon as Thursday morning. Staff said the inspection process will take multiple working days to complete due to the number of rooms in the building.

All rooms inspected to date, the mold has been inactive and not growing, according to the university.

The inspection will include examining the AC unit, pipes nearby and removing ceiling tile to inspect pipes above the drop ceiling.

The university said if any mold is found, maintenance and housekeeping staff will work to address it per EPA guidelines.

“Depending on the nature of the mold, whether old and inactive or new growth, treatment may include cleaning the affected area, repairing any pipe insulation that is damaged, and/or painting the area with mold resistant paint. For the rooms that have been looked at so far, in all cases the mold was inactive and not actively growing.”

According to the university website, Ford houses more than 500 students on ten floors.