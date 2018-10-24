One woman dies in triple shooting in KC neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Just feet away from children painting pumpkins, you could see yellow crime scene tape, several wrecked cars, debris littering the streets and police busy working a crime scene.

Officers spent the afternoon and early evening Tuesday investigating what began as a triple shooting near East 44th and Chelsea Street.

The gunfire just outside Kim Heins’ home.

”This has got to stop in our neighborhood because this is ridiculous. Those were youngsters. Young people involved in all that shooting,” a frustrated Heins said.

Neighbors told FOX4 in broad daylight two women and a man first rode down Chelsea in a black car. Next four guys in a silver car quickly pulled up and within minutes startled Heins.

”It was a shootout just rolling down the street,” Heins said.

People living in the area say people in both cars started shooting at each other.

”I saw a young looking man and a woman both in the driveway across the street. They were both bleeding and just on the ground,” neighbor Taylor Brown said.

Police said by the evening one of the women, who was in the black Chevy, died at a hospital. The other woman and man in the car were listed in serious condition.

"It just makes no sense. I’m terrified because I grew up in this neighborhood. When I was growing up here, you didn’t have all this violence, “ Taylor Brown said.

Brown says after getting shot, the driver of the black car crashed into the back of two parked cars including a white vehicle that smashed through Doris Camp’s fence and ended in her backyard garden.

”It’s absolutely terrible. The young people I just don’t know what to say anymore,” Camp said as she wiped away tears from her eyes.

"I was at work and my brother called me and told me about all this mess. I’m crying because you just don’t want to see people hurt and you don’t want your property all messed up. It’s just a shame,” Camp added.

As of Tuesday night, police did not know if anyone in the silver car that sped away from the scene had been wounded by any of the gunfire.