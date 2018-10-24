Valley Oaks Steak Company releases statement while awaiting final ruling about expansion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONE JACK, Mo. -- Powell Gardens is celebrating a temporary victory over the potential expansion of a nearby animal feeding operation.

The Valley Oaks Steak Company has been seeking a permit to increase a feed lot from 1,000 cattle to nearly 7,000.

Powell Gardens objected the move.

The Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission is blocking the expansion for now -- citing a lack of proper waste storage and inaccurate data on the applications.

The Missouri Clean Water Commission will have the final ruling on the expansion.

In a statement released Wednesday, officials from Valley Oaks said they believe the recommendation is contrary to the law and evidence

and improperly focuses on minor technical issues.

Read the full statement below:

"Given the orders previously issued by the Administrative Hearing Commission, its recommendation was not unexpected. We believe that the recommendation is contrary to the law and the evidence, and improperly focuses on minor, technical issues that have nothing to do with the validity of the permit or any potential for harm to the public or environment. Under the law, the Missouri Clean Water Commission makes the final decision and we are confident that it will agree with the experts at the Department of Natural Resources that we met or exceeded all of the permitting requirements. We look forward to continuing to provide high quality, locally produced beef to our customers."