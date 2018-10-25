× 22-year-old pleads guilty in 2016 murder of KCK police captain

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 22-year-old man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a KCK police captain in July 2016.

Jamaal Lewis was scheduled to go to trial on Nov. 5, but he pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree felony murder in the killing of 46-year-old Capt. Dave Melton.

Melton was searching for suspects in a drive-by shooting when he saw Lewis walking and tried to block him with his patrol car. Prosecutors say Lewis pulled a handgun and fired several shots through the passenger-side window of Melton’s vehicle.

Lewis was originally charged with capital murder. He could be sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 25 years. He will be sentenced Nov. 30.

KCK Mayor David Alvey released the following statement about the guilty plea:

“I am deeply concerned that the plea agreement does not match the exceptionally serious nature of this capital crime. I am also disturbed that neither the victim’s family members, nor our law enforcement community, were apprised of this plea agreement before it took place. This plea agreement is a de facto devaluation of victim’s rights and the daily sacrifices of our law enforcement community.”

But Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree later issued a statement, saying there was no plea agreement in the case.

“Lewis entered said plea without any agreement from the state, and the plea was accepted by the court. There is no agreement in this matter,” Dupree said. “A criminal defendant may plead guilty to any charges against him at any time.”

In November 2016, another suspect involved the case, Daqon Sipple, was sentenced to 21 months in prison. Sipple pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and criminal discharge of a firearm.