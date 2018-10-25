8-year-old shot 3 times outside KC Price Chopper leaves hospital with stylish surprise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An 8-year-old shot outside of a local Price Chopper is out of the hospital and recovering at home now. But it didn't happen without a sweet surprise first.

Payton Graves told her dad she wanted to go home in style, and he made it happen Thursday.

The 8-year-old had a hard time getting into the limo her family sent to pick her up from Children's Mercy Hospital. That's because she was shot three times Tuesday outside the Price Chopper on Blue Ridge Boulevard. Two of those bullets are still inside her.

"And that is what just brings tears to my eyes because there is nothing we can do to help her, and it is awful. It is sad," Payton's grandmother Desiree Saunders said.

Payton had just left the grocery store with her mom, her mom's friend and two other children when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and began shooting. The friend and Payton were hit.

Payton's dad called his mom and grandmother, who heard four words that brought her to her knees.

"When I answered the phone, he was in tears and he said, 'Mom, Children's Mercy -- Payton has been shot,'" Saunders recalled. "I am still devastated. My heart, my heart just dropped."

But even bullets couldn't tarnish the sweet heart of the 8-year-old.

"Her dad did say when he walked into the hospital crying, she looked at him and said, 'Daddy, I'm OK. Why are you crying?'" Saunders said. "And that just broke my heart all over again."

With a wave, the little girl was on her way home in the limo with flowers, a champagne flute of water and a big smile.

The person or people who shot Payton are still on the loose. Police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.