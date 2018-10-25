Chiefs fan with special needs and mom get surprised with ‘ultimate broadcast experience’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs are hot right now, but a longtime fan will soon get a chance most don’t, and it includes a view many would envy.

His family thought they were just having dinner. They had no clue the meal would take them from a dinner table to Arrowhead Stadium.

Candita Crawford doesn’t get to take her 17-year-old son out to eat often. Logistically, it’s tough.

“She told me that they were treating families to dinner, to try out the Market Grille," Crawford said.

Her son Kelvon has cerebral palsy and other conditions that keep him reliant upon others for all of his care. But, Crawford knew she was going out with her boy when Variety KC told her Hy-Vee Market Grille was treating the family to a meal.

“They just felt like this would be a great opportunity; a deserving family," Hy-Vee Store Director Marty Streit said.

Crawford didn’t know that the grocery store and metro nonprofit had something else planned.

“The Chiefs are rolling right now, so it’s a great time to go to a game," Striet said.

Crawford’s family, who were all decked out in Chiefs red by coincidence, was thrilled for the game tickets, parking pass, and red and gold swag. But the metro mom and son were probably most excited about getting to see part of the game from the broadcast booth.

“This is kind of a once in a lifetime experience chance to get to go up there and see it from a whole different perspective,” Striet said.

“I’m going to make the most of that experience possible," Crawford said. "I am going to talk for my son and myself. Years ago, you wouldn’t see kids like this. There were not opportunities.”