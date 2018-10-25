× Independence police looking for suspect in armed carjacking, police chase

INDEPENDENCE, Mo.– Independence police are looking for a suspect they believe was involved in an armed carjacking and police chase.

Police say Dominique Martin, 20, was involved in an Oct. 22 armed carjacking that happened in a parking lot at East 23rd Street and Lee’s Summit Road.

Later that evening, Martin allegedly led police on a chase where he eventually crashed and ran away.

Martin has a felony warrant out for robbery and armed criminal action charges. He is still believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 816-474-TIPS, IPD tips at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.