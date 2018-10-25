× Kansas City man gets 5-year sentence in road rage crash that killed metro mom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old Kansas City man involved in a road rage incident that killed a metro mother has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Juan Sanchez was sentenced Tuesday for involuntary manslaughter in the January 2017 death of 35-year-old Shaymaa Saudi. He was also sentenced to a concurrent sentence of four years for tampering with evidence. He pleaded guilty to the charges in August.

Sanchez was accused of causing a crash in northeast Kansas City that killed Saudi and injured her daughter. The crash happened after Sanchez got into a fight with Saudi’s husband, Abbas al Hashemi.

Hashemi then said he told his wife to leave with their daughter because Sanchez was trying to run him down.

Court documents say, in his truck, Sanchez began to chase Saudi’s vehicle. Her daughter was in the back seat. Sanchez’s truck allegedly hit Saudi’s vehicle, and it lost control. The car hit a utility pole, killing Saudi and injuring the little girl.

Prosecutors said Sanchez sped away from the scene, parked the truck and took the license plates off, and then covered it with a tarp.

