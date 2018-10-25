FOX4 Forecast: Raw & Rainy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grab the rain gear... Cloudy skies dominate with light rain showers expected off & on today. On the high side, a 1/4" is expected ... and in most cases you will see less than 1/10". The rain will move out as we head into those overnight hours but the clouds remain for Friday. We'll take a look at the impacts that will have on the weekend forecast in the update here.

Check it out in the video forecast above!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page