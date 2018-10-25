Lee’s Summit petition collects 1,200 signatures opposing proposed apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Critics of a proposal to build a three-story apartment complex in Lee's Summit say city leaders haven't thought it through.

People opposed to the new Artisan Point apartments say the citizens haven't been consulted.

On Thursday evening, a team from Case and Associates, an Oklahoma-based development firm, asked city leaders to rezone the land during a public zoning meeting at city hall.

The land in question is currently farmland and zoned as being agricultural. The developer wants it changed to allow for high-density residential property.

The proposed area sits near Highland Park Elementary School and homes that cost between $500,000 and 800,000.

Marlene Alley, who works as a real estate broker in Lee's Summit, started two online petitions opposing the proposed project. In four days, she said the petitions have collected more than 1,200 signatures.

Alley complained the city doesn't currently have a long-term development plan accounting for projects like Artisan Point.

"It tells us we were not involved in this decision-making process at all. We are hoping the city will look at that and say, 'We need to step back and to include the citizens,'" Alley said Thursday.

Alley said homeowners fear their property values will drop and the potential of overcrowding at Highland Park Elementary School.

A spokesperson for the Lee's Summit School District told FOX 4 News that district is currently evaluating each school to determine room for growth and student capacity.

Case and Associates team commented their confidence the zoning committee would approve the change. If that happened, the plan will be discussed again during the next Lee's Summit city council meeting.