Missing 4-year-old from Ottawa found safe in Mexico; mother in custody

OTTAWA, Kan. — A missing 4-year-old boy from Ottawa has been found safe in Mexico, and his mother is now in custody after she allegedly abducted him.

John Tinsley reported his son, Jax Tinsley, missing on Oct. 11 after the boy’s mom missed a custody hearing at the Johnson County Courthouse.

Ottawa police said Jax was found safe Wednesday in Heroica Veracruz, Mexico. The 4-year-old was returned to his father Thursday.

Police said the boy’s mother, Trina Tinsley, was also found in Mexico. She is now in custody in Houston after she re-entered the United States. She is being held in a Texas county jail while she awaits extradition to Ottawa.

Jax has been listed as missing on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website; Trina was listed as his abductor.

Ottawa police said because it is an ongoing investigation, they aren’t releasing any information about how they located Jax. Police did say they will seek prosecution “against those responsible for Jax’s disappearance.”

John Tinsley said he last saw his son on Oct.1. He didn’t suspect anything out of the ordinary until Jax’s school called him.

“They called me concerned about his well-being and his safety and wanting to know what’s going on and why he’s been out of school since the second of October,” Tinsley told FOX4.

Jax was living with his mom in Ottawa, but John said he’s been fighting for visitation rights since Jax was born.

Shortly after Trina failed to appear at a custody hearing earlier this month, a judge granted John temporary custody citing that she had “threatened to abduct the child” and “recently obtained a passport,” among other reasons.

