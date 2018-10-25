New report says Disney Parks are popular places to spread ashes of loved ones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney parks are considered the happiest places on earth, so it makes sense people would want to honor and remember their loved ones there.

But a new report from "The Wall Street Journal" may give you the creeps.

The report that was published Wednesday said people routinely spread the ashes of deceased family members and friends at Disney World and Disney Land. Apparently the act happens frequently enough-- at least once a month-- that employees have a special code for clean up.

The Journal spoke with custodians who said The Haunted Mansion is the most popular spot, along with flower beds and water rides such as Pirates of the Caribbean and It's a Small World.