Pharmaceutical company to donate money needed to replace KC’s ‘stolen colon’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pharmaceutical company is coming to the rescue of a Kansas City nonprofit that had a giant inflatable colon stolen.

News of the stolen colon, a walk-through model of the body’s large intestine, spread quickly via social media last week. It was taken last Thursday from a Brookside driveway and belonged to a nonprofit called Get Your Rear in Gear.

And it wasn’t an easy item to steal. The colon is 10 feet long and weighs 150 pounds. It’s also valued at more than $4,000 to replace it.

Get Your Rear in Gear said Salix Pharmaceuticals heard about the stolen colon and plans to donate more than enough money to replace it.

The KC nonprofit said it needs $4,500 to have a new colon built and delivered. Salix is donating $5,900, which the company’s employees raised though an annual philanthropy drive.

Get Your Rear in Gear and cancer specialists at the University of Kansas Health System use the colossal colon to educate people about colon cancers, which take the lives of 50,000 Americans every year.

Salix specializes in gastrointestinal medications, so the cause is near and dear to the New Jersey-based company.

39.099727 -94.578567