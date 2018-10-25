Police chase ends in crash in West Bottoms with one woman in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A police chase that crossed onto both sides of the state line Thursday ended in a crash in the West Bottoms.

KC police said just before 3 p.m. officers tried to stop a black SUV near Truman and Jackson. The SUV refused to stop and police disregarded the incident.

Police said officers later saw the vehicle “driving in a manner that was a clear and immediate danger to the safety of other motorists,” and police began a pursuit.

The chase was primarily in and around downtown and lasted less than 10 minutes.

The chase came to an end near 12th and Beardsley when the SUV crashed. Police said the woman driving tried to flee the area but was taken into custody. No one was injured.