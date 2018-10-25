× Police searching for missing 90-year-old man with Alzheimer’s from Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 90-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease.

Police say Robert Turner hasn’t been seen since he left his home on East Cogan Lane around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

He is described as 5-foot-11, weighing 165 pounds with blue eyes and a bald head. It’s unknown what he was last wearing.

Police said he left the home in a red 2019 Ford Focus with the Missouri license plate BN34K, but they don’t know what direction he was traveling or where he was going.

Anyone who sees Turner or his vehicle is asked to call 911 or Independence police at 816-836-3600.