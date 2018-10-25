Tractor-trailer carrying nearly 30,000 pounds of Bagel Bites overturns at I-70 and I-435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of pounds of a popular snack have to be tossed in the trash after the tractor-trailer they were on overturned early Thursday.

The tractor-trailer carrying nearly 30,000 pounds of Bagel Bites overturned along the ramp from westbound I-70 to northbound I-435 before 4 a.m.

By 5 a.m. crews had cleaned up all the Bagel Bites. They were just working to upright the overturned tractor-trailer.

No one was seriously injured. A passenger sustained minor injuries, but they were treated and released.

Officials say all the Bagel Bites must be thrown in the trash.