Two recipes from the Whole30 Program you can try at home

Mediterranean chicken wraps
SERVES 4
PREP: 25 minutes
SLOW COOK: 2½ hours (high)
TOTAL: 3 hours
Ingredients:
1 medium onion, finely chopped
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
1 jar (15 ounces) roasted red peppers, drained and roughly chopped
½ cup Whole30 -compliant Kalamata olives
3 tablespoons Whole30-compliant capers, drained
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
2 large cloves garlic, minced
2 teaspoons Whole30-compliant Italian seasoning
16 Bibb lettuce leaves
Fresh chopped basil
1. PLACE the onion in a 4-quart slow cooker. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and place on the onion. Add the roasted red peppers, olives, and capers. In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, and Italian seasoning; pour over the chicken.
2. COVER and cook on high for 2½ to 3 hours.
3. USE a slotted spoon to transfer the chicken and vegetables to a bowl. Use two forks to shred the chicken; moisten with some of the cooking liquid. Serve the chicken and vegetables in the lettuce leaves, topped with basil.
Spaghetti squash and turkey meatballs with Mediterranean sauce
SERVE 4
PREP: 45 minutes
SLOW COOK: 5 hours (low) or 2½ hours (high)
BAKE: 10 minutes
TOTAL: 6 hours
Ingredients:
1 large egg
½ cup finely chopped onion
¼ cup almond flour
½ teaspoon fennel seeds, finely crush
ed (see Tip)
½ teaspoon ground coriander
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1 pound ground turkey
2 cups Whole30-compliant canned crushed tomatoes, undrained
⅓ cup finely chopped drained Whole30-compliant roasted red peppers
¼ cup Whole30-compliant tomato paste
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 bay leaf
1 spaghetti squash (about 2 pounds), halved lengthwise and seeds removed
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
⅓ cup coarsely chopped Whole30-compliant pitted green olives
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
½ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
1. PREHEAT the oven to 400°F.
2. IN a large bowl, whisk the egg together with 2 tablespoons water. Stir in the onion, almond flour, fennel seeds, coriander, ¾ teaspoon of the salt, and the pepper. Add the turkey and mix well. Shape into 12 meatballs and place in a foil-lined rimmed baking pan. Bake for 10 minutes.
3. MEANWHILE, in a medium bowl, stir together the crushed tomatoes, roasted peppers, tomato
paste, garlic, and bay leaf. Pour about half of the sauce into a 6-quart slow cooker. Place the squash halves, cut sides down, on the sauce. (If necessary to fit in the slow cooker, cut squash halves in half.) Place the meatballs around and on top of the squash. Spoon the remaining sauce over the meatballs.
4. COVER and cook on low for 5 hours or on high for 2½ hours. Use a large spoon to transfer the squash halves to a cutting board; cool for about 10 minutes. Use a fork to scrape the strands into a large bowl. Drizzle the squash strands with the olive oil and sprinkle with the remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Toss to coat.
5. REMOVE and discard the bay leaf. Gently stir the olives and lemon juice into the sauce and meatballs. Serve the meatballs and sauce over the squash. Sprinkle with parsley. TIP To crush fennel seeds, use a mortar and pestle, spice grinder, or place in a plastic bag and lay the bag on a cutting board. Crush the seeds with a rolling pin, heavy pot, or meat tenderizer.
TIP
To crush fennel seeds, use a mortar and pestle, spice grinder, or place in a plastic bag and lay the bag on
a cutting board. Crush the seeds with a rolling pin, heavy pot, or meat tenderizer.
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.