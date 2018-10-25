Two recipes from the Whole30 Program you can try at home

1. PREHEAT the oven to 400°F.

2. IN a large bowl, whisk the egg together with 2 tablespoons water. Stir in the onion, almond flour, fennel seeds, coriander, ¾ teaspoon of the salt, and the pepper. Add the turkey and mix well. Shape into 12 meatballs and place in a foil-lined rimmed baking pan. Bake for 10 minutes.

3. MEANWHILE, in a medium bowl, stir together the crushed tomatoes, roasted peppers, tomato

paste, garlic, and bay leaf. Pour about half of the sauce into a 6-quart slow cooker. Place the squash halves, cut sides down, on the sauce. (If necessary to fit in the slow cooker, cut squash halves in half.) Place the meatballs around and on top of the squash. Spoon the remaining sauce over the meatballs.

4. COVER and cook on low for 5 hours or on high for 2½ hours. Use a large spoon to transfer the squash halves to a cutting board; cool for about 10 minutes. Use a fork to scrape the strands into a large bowl. Drizzle the squash strands with the olive oil and sprinkle with the remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Toss to coat.

5. REMOVE and discard the bay leaf. Gently stir the olives and lemon juice into the sauce and meatballs. Serve the meatballs and sauce over the squash. Sprinkle with parsley. TIP To crush fennel seeds, use a mortar and pestle, spice grinder, or place in a plastic bag and lay the bag on a cutting board. Crush the seeds with a rolling pin, heavy pot, or meat tenderizer.

