Whole Foods rolls out Amazon Prime delivery in KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you’ve been waiting for home delivery on your Whole Foods groceries, you’ll be happy to know that Kansas City is now considered prime real estate.

On Wednesday, Amazon added Kansas City and nine other cities to its Prime Now delivery service for Whole Foods.

It means Amazon Prime members can have Whole Foods groceries delivered to their front door, in under an hour, for a fee of about $10.

There’s also free two-hour delivery on orders of at least $35.

The delivery service area covers Lake Waukomis to Grandview and Shawnee to Lee’s Summit.

Whole Foods didn’t make a local representative available for an interview about the new service in Kansas City so FOX4 gave it a try.

Our $32 delivery order for groceries from Whole Foods went up to about $44 after the fee for delivery, a recommended $5 tip, and taxes. The online order was placed at 7:03 p.m. and arrived at 8:30 p.m.

While many are eager to avoid the hassle of a trip to the grocery store, some locals we talked to said interacting with friends and neighbors is half the reason they enjoy shopping.

“I know my butcher here,” Chuck Lowry said, while shopping at Snyder’s on Independence Avenue. “These people are my neighbors. They rebuilt here because we needed this store in the neighborhood. I’m not ready for that George Jetson stuff.”

39.099727 -94.578567