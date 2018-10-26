Live: Crane in place to tear down Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt water slide

Watch live:



KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A crane is now in place to begin tearing down Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt water slide spokesperson Winter Prosapio said Friday.

Prosapio told FOX4 they’ve been taking things off the ride for several weeks now. The crane is there to start the next process to taking down the ride.

She added that it will likely to still be a slow process while mentioning it took awhile to put it up, so it will also take a while to take it down.

At the end of August, a Wyandotte County judge ruled that it was time for the slide, where one boy died and others suffered injuries, to come down.

“The slide is a constant reminder,” Judge Robert Burns previously told FOX4 of the tragic death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab more than two years ago.

“Its presence troubles everyone in Wyandotte County and surrounding communities,” Burns said.

The judge said people going shopping at the Legends, headed to work at the nearby Cerner Corporation or visiting other tourist attractions in western Wyandotte County are painfully aware of the tragedy every time they see the giant water slide.

Burns said the time has come for it to be removed.

The state had sought to preserve the slide so that other defendants could inspect it. But more than a dozen lawyers in the courtroom that late August morning agreed that every defendant has already done that.

The Kansas Attorney General will be allowed to preserve parts of the slide that it considers to be evidence.