KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eastbound Interstate 670 before Interstate 35 is closed Friday afternoon due to a multiple-vehicle crash.

Details about what led up to the crash are not immediately available.

Officials have not said when they expect the interstate to be reopened and are asking drivers to use an alternate route.

🚨Breaking: EB I-670 before I-35 is closed due to a multiple vehicle crash. Plz find an alternate route. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/5ltQc8duhu — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) October 26, 2018