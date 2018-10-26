Ghana native indicted in KC federal court for $5 million ‘romance fraud’ scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Ghana native has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly defrauding victims of more than $5 million in an online romance fraud scheme.

Henry Asomani, 33, a naturalized U.S. citizen living in Virginia, was charged with two counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and two counts of money laundering.

Asomani allegedly defrauded a total of 13 victims, including three in the Kansas City area by pretending to be interested in romantic relationships with them and then asking for money.

Among the victims was a Lee’s Summit widow who began to correspond with “Larry B. White” on ChristianMingle.com after her husband died of brain cancer. “White” convinced her to invest in a Ghana gold mine by promising her a 40 percent return on her investment. According to court documents, the victim sent “White” a total of $3,292,000, most of which was transferred to accounts controlled by Asomani.

Another victim in Leawood lost $800,000. Of that money, $220,700 ended up in accounts controlled by Asomani.

A third victim in Kansas City met “Bradley Fischer” on ChristianMingle.com and was convinced to send over $24,000 to Asomani’s bank account.

Other alleged victims are from New Jersey, Alaska, Oklahoma, Florida, Texas, Iowa and other parts of Kansas.

Asomani remains in federal custody awaiting a detention hearing.