Infant found dead at O’Fallon daycare

O’FALLON, Mo. – An O’Fallon, Missouri family is mourning the sudden loss of their three-month-old son after getting an emergency call from his daycare.

“I felt in my heart. Something is wrong with my baby,” says mother Dejah Johnson.

Around 10 o’clock Thursday morning, she received the heartbreaking phone call.

“They said, ‘You need to hurry up and come to the daycare. Somethings going on with Aiden. The director told me to give you a call, but I don’t know any details.’ So I’m like, what is wrong with my baby?” she said.

On her way to work, around 6:30 a.m., Johnson dropped off three-month-old Aiden Govan off at Tendercare Learning Center on McDonald Lane in O’Fallon, MO.

“He wasn’t sick yesterday. He wasn’t sick this morning. Nothing was wrong with his breathing,” she said.

Just hours later she watched as paramedics rolled her son out on a stretcher.

“They said that there was a whole lot of formula in his bed and he was unresponsive. He wasn’t breathing,” Johnson said.

Aidan was pronounced dead at a hospital. An investigation is underway with the O’Fallon police.

FOX2 reached out to Tendercare, but has not heard back from it. The daycare has a valid license with the state of Missouri.

There is a GoFund me setup to help with Aiden’s funeral expenses.