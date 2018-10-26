Metro woman spots possible ghost in window of historic Weston hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTON, Mo. -- Nothing beats a good ghost story on Halloween, and the town of Weston is known for its spooky sightings.

Abby Parra and her roommate took the picture below of the Saint George Hotel. When they looked at it later, they noticed something -- or someone -- they couldn't see with the naked eye.

The image shows a white figure looking out the window on the top floor of the Saint George Hotel.

"Right underneath the metal bar there is a thick white color," Parra said.

Hotel manager Bob Menninger said the photograph was taken from room 302, which is a popular room for many tourists hoping to see something paranormal for Halloween.

"One story that sticks out is a chair moving. They had gone to bed, and it was in the corner, and when they woke up, it was sitting at the end of the bed," Menninger said.

Around town, similar ghost tales are summarized in a book written by Verna Kowertz.

"I really cannot tell you what I really believe. I can tell you I've had a lot of experiences, and I've been told by other people that they've had a lot of experience," Kowertz said.

This recent experience, captured on photograph, making even skeptics look twice.