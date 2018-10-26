× Police searching for missing KCK man who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday.

Gregory Smith Jr. was last seen Wednesday leaving his home on Minnesota Avenue in KCK. Police said he suffers from medical conditions that could require attention.

He is described as 5-foot-9, weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a black shirt, green key chain necklace, grey jogging pants and black-and-white shoes.

Smith drives a silver, four-door 2011 Hyundai Sonata with the Kansas license plate 645-LHH.

Anyone who sees Smith is asked to call KCK police at 913-573-6053.