Rockhurst coach’s son following in dad’s footsteps to lead Hawklets to championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tradition isn't built overnight; in fact, it's often handed down.

Such is the case for Rockhurst's football coaching staff where the Hawklets' Hall of Fame coach has a new arrival following in his footsteps.

He's been in their shoes before. Second-year assistant coach Brandon Severino has Rockhurst pride in his blood. His legendary dad, Tony Severino, has been the Hawklets' head coach for 36 years.

He also coached Brandon and his brothers as Brandon became an All-State receiver in the late '90s.

"I was a ballboy way back in the late '80s and early '90s. I was always around the program and always around my dad," Brandon said.

And now, the 38-year-old wants to do what Dad does: help the Hawklets win state championships. Brandon's in his second year of teaching at his old school and acting as wide receivers coach after working in the corporate world for 15 years.

"He relates very well with those young kids. They get along well with him," his father said.

Tony Severino said he realized his son's passion to coach after seeing him work with a youth league football team.

"He's a Rockhurst grad. They know what he's been through. They know he played here. They know he was an All-State player for two years. They know all the things he did," the elder Severino said.

And the key to Severino success is hard work.

"He taught me that work ethic -- nobody's going to outwork us. We're going to grind it out and work as hard as we can every single day," Brandon said.