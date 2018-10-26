Safely dispose your unused prescriptions during National Drug Takeback Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Think about all the unused prescription drugs sitting in your medicine cabinet. You can get rid of them Saturday during the 16th National Drug Takeback Day.

More than six million people right now are misusing prescription drugs, and according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, 115 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose.

Many addicts steal prescription pain killers from the medicine cabinets of loved ones – which is why it’s important for you to get rid of these drugs when you are done using them.

There will be dozens of dropoff locations throughout the metro where you can give them your old medications – no questions asked. The Drug Enforcement Administration will then take all the drugs and incinerate them – so others can’t get their hands on them to either sell or abuse them.

“It’s amazing how many people are predisposed to addiction. We all have our own vices, but unfortunately, you know, you get a hold of something like this, it could lead to very serious addiction,” Kansas City Police Officer Andy Hamil said.

Nationally there were more than 5,800 collection sites – and they collected 474 tons of drugs. Since 2010, they’ve collected and destroyed close to 5,000 tons of drugs.

To find the nearest dropoff location in the metro, go to this website: takebackday.dea.gov.