Shots fired at Oak Park Mall in Overland Park; one person injured

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police are investigating shots fired Friday night at Oak Park Mall in Overland Park.

Police spokesman John Lacy said a man fired shots at two people outside the mall near the food court entrance. The two people fired at went into the mall, police said.

Lacy initially said no one was injured. However, he later said they believe at least one of the people shot at was injured. Police found a trail of blood inside the mall, leading to a bathroom, but officers are still trying to find that person. Property was also damaged in the shooting.

Police are still searching for the suspected shooter. Lacy said they believe the suspect fled in a red pickup truck.

Lacy said police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that the suspect and victim knew each other.

Multiple people who said they are inside the mall said stores were under lockdown and employees and shoppers sheltered in place. That lockdown has since been lifted.

