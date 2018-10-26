× 3 Florida men arrested for allegedly placing ‘skimming’ devices at Overland Park banks

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police arrested three men from Florida on Friday who are accused of trying to skim people’s bank cards in Johnson County.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Anderson Seijas-Chavez, Alberto Campos-Rojas and Angel Betancourt-Rodriguez for possessing an illegal encoding device.

Court documents indicate skimmers were placed on ATMs belonging to UMB and Commerce Bank. FOX4 is still working to find out exactly which locations the skimmers were placed at.

Overland Park police tell FOX4 these arrests come after months of investigating. All three suspects are in jail on $150,000 bonds.

UMB released the following statement to FOX4: “It is our policy not to comment on pending investigations. We take customer information security and privacy seriously and are working with the authorities on this matter.”

Commerce Bank also released a statement: “We advise our customers to be vigilant and check their account activity online, but at the same time, Commerce Bank has staff dedicated to watching all customer credit and debit accounts 365 days a year, 24/7.”

