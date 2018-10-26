Woman aims to bring dog cafe to Overland Park by launching Kickstarter campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A new kind of cafe is hoping to open in Overland Park. One that may help you find a forever friend.

A Kickstarter launched Oct. 26 for Waggin Tails Cafe. Kayla Law has been working on the project for about a year and wants to bring the metro's first dog cafe to Johnson County.

A dog cafe is different than a place where you can bring your dog to enjoy a coffee or tea. However, Law said, you'll be able to do that, too.

Law said she wants to create a space where people can spend time with dogs and pups that need to be adopted can interact with people. If you happen to be looking for a dog to adopt, she hopes this will be a place where people find the right dog for them.

She recently held a pop-up event with local dog rescues and dog-focused businesses. Law said the event was a success, but she's looking forward to the day when she can open the doors to her own dog cafe.

"Everyone loves dogs, so for someone who doesn't own a pet -- whether it's because they're still looking, or they can't where they live, or whatever the reason may be -- you're able to go into the dog lounge and be able to get your dog fix, and you don't have to adopt," Law said. "You are still helping that dog that is looking for a home by giving it attention and affection and love."

Law is planning to serve tea, coffee, and pre-packaged foods. Once the business is solidified, she's hoping to obtain a license for wine and beer.

If you are interested in learning more about her project, you can visit the Waggin' Tails Facebook. Or if you are interested in backing Law's Kickstarter campaign, you can find it here.