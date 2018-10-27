10-year-old arrested in death of stepmother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A 10-year-old Ohio boy has been arrested in the shooting death of his stepmother.

Shavonne Willis, 30, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 3200 block of East 121st Street last month, according to WJW.

The shooting happened at around 3:45 p.m. Sept. 26. Officers were called to reports of shots fired and a female shot. Willis was taken to a University Hospitals in Cleveland where she died, police said.

The 10-year-old stepson was also at the scene and was not hurt.

At the time, the shooting suspect was described as a male in his 30s who was wearing a hoodie.

Police said Friday that the 10-year-old was brought to the homicide unit by his father. He was placed under arrest and taken to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.