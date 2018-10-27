Colorado family’s haunted house attracts thousands

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora neighborhood is pitching in to create the most extreme homemade Halloween attraction in the nation. The house takes an entire year of planning. The family has transformed their home every year since 2014. This year’s haunted house comes with actors, props, fake blood, and smoke machines. To visit the house, you must follow a series of rules found at the entrance. The family doesn’t want donations, but they do want to have some friendly neighborhood interaction.

39.729432 -104.831920