KCMO Police investigate the second homicide of the day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating the second homicide Saturday near 30th and York. Officers arrived at the residence in response to a medical call and located a male victim in the home that was unresponsive. The victim died at the scene. Detectives continue the investigation as they look for a motive and a suspect. If you saw or heard anything, police, are asking you to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS anonymously for up to a $10,000 reward or you can call detectives directly at 816-234-5043.