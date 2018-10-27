Joe’s Forecast: Oh my!

Posted 7:00 am, October 27, 2018, by , , and

A Joe Lauria Top 10 Weather Day has been declared for the KC region today. The perfect combo of lighter winds...sunshine...dry air and perfect foliage will combine to create near perfect conditions. Tomorrow will be a few degrees cooler but also much more windy in the morning especially. Gusts to near 35 MPH are possible. The next rain chance is on Tuesday

 

Temperatures

The Forecast

Long Ranger

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.
Fox4kc news apps:  iPhone and Android

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

 Click here to add your name to the list

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page