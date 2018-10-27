× Police investigate latest homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police were called to the area of 46th and Chestnut in KCMO Saturday morning to investigate a shooting. Officers arrived to find a male victim unresponsive in front of a house. The victim died at the scene.

Police have a person in custody as they investigate the shooting. Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians are still collecting evidence. No victim identification or motive for this latest homicide is known. If you have any information about this crime, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS