Try it before you buy it: FOX4 puts Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner to the test

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Does the inside of your microwave look like it hasn't been cleaned in months? Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner promises to clean the spills and splashes without a soapy sponge.

So FOX4's Kerri Stowell teamed up with Bob Fescoe from 610 Sports to try it before you buy it. See the results for yourself in the video above.

"I hope this thing is angrier than I am after a Chiefs loss," Fescoe joked. "My microwave is a disaster. I have two little kids that put stuff in the microwave all the time and a wife that has hot dogs blow up in the microwave and now I've got this disaster to clean!" Fescoe said while opening his microwave and reveling bright red splatters from spaghetti sauce.

Angry Mama claims to be a fast, easy and natural way to steam away microwave crud in minutes. It can be purchased for just $5 at Bed, Bath and Beyond on clearance.

Fescoe opened the box and read the instructions out loud, "It says just remove Angry Mama's hair by twisting to the right and lifting off. And remove Angry Mama's head by pulling straight up. Add vinegar and water and fill the lines on the body, so it's marked right here for vinegar and right here for water. It should be pretty easy."

He assembled Angry Mama and put her in the microwave to get steaming mad.

"Alright Mama, do your work. Let's see if you're worth it," Fescoe said as he set the timer for seven minutes. "This is going to be the longest seven minutes I've ever had to wait. And if this thing doesn't get clean, they have to clean it next," he said as he pointed to his daughters.

They playfully screamed, "No!" and said they hope Angry Mama works so they don't have to clean the microwave.

Fescoe and his daughters peeked through the microwave window to monitor the progress.

See how it turned out in the video player above.