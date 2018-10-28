1 dead, 3 injured in crash at 45th and Paseo overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and three others are recovering in an area hospital following a two-vehicle crash overnight at 45th and Paseo.

Investigation into the deadly crash determined the driver of a Ford SUV was eastbound when they struck the driver of a Toyota sedan heading south just before 1 a.m.

Officials said the impact sent the Toyota onto the front porch of a home at 45th and Paseo. A male passenger in the Toyota died a short time after he arrived at an area hospital. The female driver of the Toyota is listed as serious at an area hospital.

A female passenger in the Ford is listed as critical and the male driver of the Ford is listed as stable.

Officials did not say if any of the four involved were wearing seat belts.

No names have been released at this time.